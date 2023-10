IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 2,584 users

Diterbitkan 06 June 1975

Oleh mamat

Bug (1975)

An earthquake releases a strain of mutant cockroaches with the ability to start fires, which proceed to cause destructive chaos in a small town. The studies carried out by scientist James Parmiter, however, reveal an intent with much more far-reaching consequences.

Jeannot Szwarc

Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles, Richard Gilliland, Jamie Smith-Jackson, Alan Fudge, Jesse Vint, James Greene, Patty McCormack, Brendan Dillon, Jim Poyner, Frederic Downs, Sam Javis

tt0072750