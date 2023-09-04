IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 19,916 users

Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

In this fascinating Oscar-nominated documentary, American guitarist Ry Cooder brings together a group of legendary Cuban folk musicians (some in their 90s) to record a Grammy-winning CD in their native city of Havana. The result is a spectacular compilation of concert footage from the group’s gigs in Amsterdam and New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall, with director Wim Wenders capturing not only the music — but also the musicians’ life stories.

Wim Wenders

Compay Segundo, Eliades Ochoa, Ry Cooder, Joachim Cooder, Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara Portuondo, Rubén González, Orlando ‘Cachaíto’ López, Amadito Valdés, Manuel ‘Guajiro’ Mirabal, Barbarito Torres, Pío Leyva, Manuel ‘Puntillita’ Licea, Juan de Marcos González, Lázaro Villa, Octavio Calderon, Angel Terry Domech, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr., Manuel Galbán, Hugo Garzón, Carlos González, Gilberto ‘Papi’ Oviedo, Alejandro Pichardo, Yanko Pichardo, Jesús ‘Aguaje’ Ramos, Salvador Repilado Labrada, José Antonio Rodríguez, Benito Suárez Magana, Alberto ‘Virgilio’ Valdés, Heitor Goldflus

