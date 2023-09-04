  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Buena Vista Social Club (1999). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Buena Vista Social Club (1999) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Buena Vista Social Club (1999) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Sutradara

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

19,916

users

Diterbitkan

04 June 1999

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

In this fascinating Oscar-nominated documentary, American guitarist Ry Cooder brings together a group of legendary Cuban folk musicians (some in their 90s) to record a Grammy-winning CD in their native city of Havana. The result is a spectacular compilation of concert footage from the group’s gigs in Amsterdam and New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall, with director Wim Wenders capturing not only the music — but also the musicians’ life stories.
Wim Wenders
Compay Segundo, Eliades Ochoa, Ry Cooder, Joachim Cooder, Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara Portuondo, Rubén González, Orlando ‘Cachaíto’ López, Amadito Valdés, Manuel ‘Guajiro’ Mirabal, Barbarito Torres, Pío Leyva, Manuel ‘Puntillita’ Licea, Juan de Marcos González, Lázaro Villa, Octavio Calderon, Angel Terry Domech, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr., Manuel Galbán, Hugo Garzón, Carlos González, Gilberto ‘Papi’ Oviedo, Alejandro Pichardo, Yanko Pichardo, Jesús ‘Aguaje’ Ramos, Salvador Repilado Labrada, José Antonio Rodríguez, Benito Suárez Magana, Alberto ‘Virgilio’ Valdés, Heitor Goldflus

Diterbitkan

September 4, 2023 3:57 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Cinemaindo Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Dewanonton Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Download Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Download Film Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Download Movie Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

DUNIA21 Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

FILMAPIK Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Layar Kaca 21 Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share