Diterbitkan 16 November 2023

Oleh LIN

Budak Flat (2023)

The film explores the rivalry between two criminal brothers who find their relationship tested to a deadly conclusion when a murder triggers a gang war in their flat.

Woo Ming Jin, Faisal Ishak, Eugene Lim

Pablo Amirul, Zahiril Adzim, Nabila Huda, Aaron Aziz, Balan Kash, Yung Raja

