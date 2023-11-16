IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 708 users

Diterbitkan 03 November 1983

Oleh mamat

Brussels by Night (1983)

This is the story of a man who travels to Brussels, and meets some people with whom he spends a few days. When they all go on a day trip to the “slanting plane” of Ronquieres, all sorts of bottled up frustrations flare up.

Marc Didden

François Beukelaers, Ingrid De Vos, Amid Chakir, Michiel Mentens, Nellie Rosiers, Marleen Merckx, Jan Reusens, Fred Van Kuyk, Machteld Ramoudt, Liliane De Waegeneer, Josse De Pauw, Ronny Waterschoot, Guy Mortier, Senne Rouffaer

tt0088861