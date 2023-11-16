Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Brussels by Night (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Belgium
Bintang film
Amid Chakir,
François Beukelaers,
Fred Van Kuyk,
Guy Mortier,
Ingrid De Vos,
Jan Reusens,
Josse De Pauw,
Liliane De Waegeneer,
Machteld Ramoudt,
Marleen Merckx
Sutradara
Marc Didden
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.5/
10from
708users
Diterbitkan
03 November 1983
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Brussels by Night (1983)
This is the story of a man who travels to Brussels, and meets some people with whom he spends a few days. When they all go on a day trip to the “slanting plane” of Ronquieres, all sorts of bottled up frustrations flare up.
tt0088861