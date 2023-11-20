Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Brighton Beach Memoirs (1986) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alan Weeks,
Bette Henritze,
Blythe Danner,
Bob Dishy,
Brian Drillinger,
Brian Evers,
Christian Baskous,
David Margulies,
Ed Deacy,
Fyvush Finkel
Sutradara
Gene Saks
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.8/
10from
3,809users
Diterbitkan
26 December 1986
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Brighton Beach Memoirs (1986)
Eugene, a young teenage Jewish boy, recalls his memoirs of his time as an adolescent youth. He lives with his parents, his aunt, two cousins, and his brother, Stanley, whom he looks up to and admires. He goes through the hardships of puberty, sexual fantasy, and living the life of a poor boy in a crowded house.
Gene Saks
Jonathan Silverman, Blythe Danner, Stacey Glick, Lisa Waltz, Judith Ivey, Bob Dishy, Brian Drillinger, James Handy, Bette Henritze, Steven Hill, David Margulies, Fyvush Finkel, Kathleen Doyle, Alan Weeks, Marilyn Cooper, Jason Alexander, Christian Baskous, Brian Evers, Ed Deacy, Wanda Bimson, Richard Bright
tt0090774