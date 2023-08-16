Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (2019) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
undefined
Bintang film
Brené Brown
Sutradara
Sandra Restrepo
Genre
Documentary,
Drama
IMDb
7.7/
10from
1,742users
Diterbitkan
19 April 2019
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (2019)
Brené Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work. She has spent more than a decade studying vulnerability, courage, authenticity and shame. With two TED talks under her belt, Brené Brown brings her humor and empathy to Netflix to discuss what it takes to choose courage over comfort in a culture defined by scarcity, fear and uncertainty.
Sandra Restrepo
Brené Brown
tt10050766