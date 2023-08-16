  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

undefined

Bintang film

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

1,742

users

Diterbitkan

19 April 2019

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (2019)

Brené Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work. She has spent more than a decade studying vulnerability, courage, authenticity and shame. With two TED talks under her belt, Brené Brown brings her humor and empathy to Netflix to discuss what it takes to choose courage over comfort in a culture defined by scarcity, fear and uncertainty.
Sandra Restrepo
Brené Brown

Diterbitkan

Agustus 16, 2023 11:44 am

Durasi

