IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 1,809 users

Diterbitkan 26 July 1969

Oleh mamat

Boy (1969)

A family of four lives off of scams in which they pretend to be injured by automobiles. After suffering an injury during the war, the father believes he is an invalid. He and his wife have a 10-year-old boy and another, younger boy. The adults pretend to be injured by autos in crowded traffic, blackmailing the fearful motorists with threats to call in the police.

Nagisa Ōshima

Fumio Watanabe, Akiko Koyama, Tetsuo Abe, Takeshi Kinoshota, Do-yun Yu

tt0063876