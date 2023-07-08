IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 5,894 users

Diterbitkan 29 August 1996

Oleh mamat

Box of Moonlight (1996)

Al Fountain, a middle-aged electrical engineer, is on the verge of a mid-life crisis, when he decides to take his time coming home from a business trip, rents a car, and heads out looking for a lake he remembers from his childhood. But his wandering takes him into the life of Kid, a free-spirited young man who helps Al escape from the routine of everyday life and find freedom to enjoy himself.

Tom DiCillo, Lisa Katcher

John Turturro, Sam Rockwell, Catherine Keener, Dermot Mulroney, Lisa Blount, Annie Corley, Alexander Goodwin, Mike Stanley, Rica Martens, Ray Aranha, Robert Wightman, James Richardson, Stephen Dupree, Eugene Wolf, Reathel Bean, Betty Wills Stephens, Linda Libby, Gary Lowery, Bodi Soham, Horace E. Smith, Stuart Greer, John E. Davis, Kristin Hoke, William Ansor, Charles Warrington, Glenn Ruth, E. Parker Webb

tt0115738