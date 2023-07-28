Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bound for Glory (1976) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alexandra Mock,
Allan Miller,
Beeson Carroll,
Bernie Kopell,
Bill Riddle,
Bob Harks,
Bobby Bass,
Brion James,
Bruce Johnson,
Buddy Joe Hooker
Sutradara
Charles Myers,
Hal Ashby,
June Samson
IMDb
7.3/
10from
5,400users
Diterbitkan
05 December 1976
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Bound for Glory (1976)
A biography of Woody Guthrie, one of America’s greatest folk singers. He left his dust-devastated Texas home in the 1930s to find work, discovering the suffering and strength of America’s working class.
Hal Ashby, June Samson, Charles Myers
David Carradine, Ronny Cox, Melinda Dillon, Gail Strickland, John Lehne, Ji-Tu Cumbuka, Randy Quaid, Elizabeth Macey, Susan Vaill, Sarah Vaill, Alexandra Mock, Kimberly Mock, Miriam Byrd-Nethery, Jane Lambert, Jan Burrell, Lee McLaughlin, Ted Gehring, Robert Sorrells, Guthrie Thomas, Wendy Schaal, Delos V. Smith Jr., David Clennon, Larry Luttrell, Beeson Carroll, Mary Kay Place, Tani Guthrie, James O’Connell, Bruce Johnson, R. A. Rondell, James Jeter, Clifford A. Pellow, Tom Howard, Chuck Katzakian, Harry Holcombe, Evelyn Russell, M. Emmet Walsh, Sondra Blake, Brion James, James Carroll, Tom Peters, Raymond Guth, Buddy Joe Hooker, James Hong, Cara Corren, Susan Barnes, Bobby Bass, Harvey J. Newmark, Thomas J. Sauber, Lyle Ritz, Johana De Winter, Gary Downey, Jama Tegeler, G. Marie Haller, Leanna Johnson Heath, Robert Ginty, Tony Becker, Kip Addotta, Burke Byrnes, Samantha Harper, Eva-Marie Fredric, Bob Harks, Bernie Kopell, Allan Miller, Carl D. Parker, Bill Riddle, Klaus Wille
tt0074235