Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

2,833

users

Diterbitkan

17 August 1975

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Boss Nigger (1975)

Two black bounty hunters ride into a small town out West in pursuit of an outlaw. They discover that the town has no sheriff, and soon take over that position, much against the will of the mostly white townsfolk.
Jack Arnold
Fred Williamson, D’Urville Martin, R. G. Armstrong, Barbara Leigh, William Smith, Don Barry, Carmen Hayward, Carmen Zapata, Bruce Gordon, Ben Zeller, Sonny Robbins, Don Hayes, Jonathan Bahnks, Sonny Cooper, Phil Mead, Harry Luck, Michael Eiland, Elizabeth Saxon

Diterbitkan

November 16, 2023 6:25 pm

Durasi

