IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 2,833 users

Diterbitkan 17 August 1975

Oleh mamat

Boss Nigger (1975)

Two black bounty hunters ride into a small town out West in pursuit of an outlaw. They discover that the town has no sheriff, and soon take over that position, much against the will of the mostly white townsfolk.

Jack Arnold

Fred Williamson, D’Urville Martin, R. G. Armstrong, Barbara Leigh, William Smith, Don Barry, Carmen Hayward, Carmen Zapata, Bruce Gordon, Ben Zeller, Sonny Robbins, Don Hayes, Jonathan Bahnks, Sonny Cooper, Phil Mead, Harry Luck, Michael Eiland, Elizabeth Saxon

tt0072725