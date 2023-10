IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 4,093 users

Diterbitkan 26 March 1993

Oleh mamat

Born Yesterday (1993)

A rich millionaire hires a sophisticated journalist to bring his somewhat dim-witted girlfriend up to the level of his peers. He fears that the showgirl’s lack of etiquette may damage his own social reputation and tries to change her — but fails to realise that her enhanced eloquence will empower her to voice her own strong opinions.

Luis Mandoki, Richard Patrick

Melanie Griffith, John Goodman, Don Johnson, Edward Herrmann, Max Perlich, Michael Ensign, Ben Bradlee, Sally Quinn, William Frankfather, Fred Thompson, Celeste Yarnall, Nora Dunn, Meg Wittman, William Forward, Mary Gordon Murray, Ted Raimi, Rondi Reed, Matthew Faison, Kate McGregor-Stewart, Arthur Leeds, John Wesley, Andi Chapman, Drew Snyder, Terri Hanauer, John Achorn, Ann Hearn, Gordon Reinhart, Selma Archerd, Catherine Hausman, Freda Foh Shen, Marisol Massey, Leroy R. Perry Jr., Tony Palladino, Amanda Hendon, Fritz Sperberg, Robyn Renner, Paul Guyot, Mary Kay Adams, Lena Banks, Michael George, Ryal Haakenson, Aaron Michael Lacey, D.H. Martin, Kiku Terasaki

tt0106466