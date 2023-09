IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 17,177 users

Diterbitkan 13 June 1997

Oleh LIN

Border (1997)

It’s 1971, and 2000 members of the Pakistani Army—armed with tanks—are at war with just 120 men in a battalion of Indian soldiers based in the Longewala region of Rajasthan in India.

J. P. Dutta

Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Sharbani Mukherji, Sudesh Berry, Rakhee Gulzar

tt0118751