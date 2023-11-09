Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bloodlust: Subspecies III (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Anders Hove,
Camelia Zorlescu,
Denice Duff,
Elvira Deatcu,
Florin Ionescu,
Ion Haiduc,
Kevin Spirtas,
Melanie Shatner,
Michael Della Femina,
Michael Denish
IMDb
5.8/
10from
1,570users
Diterbitkan
16 February 1994
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Bloodlust: Subspecies III (1994)
Still in the thrall of the evil vampire Radu, Michelle yearns to be taught the skills of the vampire. Meanwhile, her sister Becky tries to free her from his evil clutches, and this time, she’s brought some help.
Ted Nicolaou, Daniel Bărbulescu, Cornelia Stefan, Lara Porzak
Anders Hove, Denice Duff, Kevin Spirtas, Melanie Shatner, Pamela Gordon, Ion Haiduc, Michael Della Femina, Michael Denish, Nicolae Urs, Radu Minculescu, Elvira Deatcu, Camelia Zorlescu, Theodor Danetti, Florin Ionescu, Rodica Horobeț
tt0109302