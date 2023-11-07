IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 103 users

Diterbitkan 03 March 1986

Oleh mamat

Blood Hunt (1986)

A new doctor arrives in a small Spanish village. As soon as he begins meeting people there, he notices the strange behaviour of the population and is surprised. Young people make fun of him, a man called Gonzalo seems to be some kind of leader, and he is invited to leave the village when he tries to ask about the situation. All his questions get no answer. His neighbour is a lovely and pretty young woman, who works as the local teacher. They develop a sincere friendship from the very first moment, which grows to become love. Unfortunately, Gonzalo feels that the young teacher is “reserved” exclusively for him and he reacts with violence. Meanwhile, the doctor finds out the key of that strange behaviour. Some years ago, during the local feast, some drug-addicts attacked the village in order to get money and goods. There was a fight and some people died, including Gonzalo’s son. From then on, Gonzalo and others began their particular “crusade” against drug-addicts.

Javier Elorrieta

Patxi Andión, Beatriz Elorrieta, Yolanda Ventura, Aldo Sambrell, J.R. Martinez, Aramis Ney, Tony Fuentes, Valentín Paredes, Chema Gil, José Vivó, Lina Canalejas, Terele Pávez, Lola Gaos, Agustín González, Andrés Isbert, Alejandra Grepi, Isabel Ordaz, Lupe Barrado, Flavia Zarzo, Rocío Moreno, Silvia Fontecha, Marta Valverde, Francisco Maldonado, Rafael Rojas, Alfredo Sánchez, Domingo Ruiz, Rubén Tobías, Enrique Simón, Tony Carrasco, Emilio Fornet, Alejandro Toledo, Jorge Planellas, Lorenzo Valverde, Juan Carlos Martínez, Antonio Orengo, Paco Bernal, Ángel de Celis, Vicente del Águila, Horacio Guerra, José Benitez, José Joaquín Boza, Gerardo Arenas, Nieves Romero, Cruz González, Casimira Encinas, Hans Burmann

tt0089699