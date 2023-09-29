Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Blood Glacier (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Austria
Bintang film
Adina Vetter,
Brigitte Kren,
Coco Huemer,
Edita Malovcic,
Felix Römer,
Gerhard Liebmann,
Hille Beseler,
Michael Fuith,
Murathan Muslu,
Peter Knaack
Sutradara
Dirka Pfab,
Martin Kirchner,
Marvin Kren
IMDb
5.4/
10from
3,996users
Diterbitkan
27 September 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Blood Glacier (2013)
At a climate research station in the Alps, the scientists are stunned as the nearby melting glacier is leaking a red liquid. It quickly turns to be very special juice — with unexpected genetic effects on the local wildlife.
Marvin Kren, Martin Kirchner, Dirka Pfab
Gerhard Liebmann, Edita Malovčić, Hille Beseler, Peter Knaack, Felix Römer, Brigitte Kren, Wolfgang Pampel, Murathan Muslu, Michael Fuith, Adina Vetter, Coco Huemer
tt2299206