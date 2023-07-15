IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 203 users

Diterbitkan 29 August 2014

Oleh mamat

Blondie’s New York and the Making of Parallel Lines (2014)

The story behind Blondie’s album Parallel Lines, which sold 16 million copies and captured the spirit of 1970s New York at a time of poverty, crime and an exploding artistic life.

Alan Ravenscroft

Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Frank Infante, Nigel Harrison, Jimmy Destri, Mike Chapman, Clem Burke

