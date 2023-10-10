Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Blitz on Britain (1960) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alistair Cooke
Sutradara
Harry Booth
Genre
Documentary,
History,
War
IMDb
6.8/
10from
163users
Diterbitkan
01 June 1960
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Blitz on Britain (1960)
Featuring archival footage from both German and UK sources, this documentary examines the defense of Britain during the early years of World War II.
Harry Booth
Alistair Cooke
tt0139894