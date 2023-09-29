IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 3,733 users

Diterbitkan 25 January 1969

Oleh mamat

Blind Beast (1969)

A blind sculptor kidnaps an artists’ model and imprisons her in his warehouse studio – a shadowland of perverse monuments to the female form. Here a deranged passion play of sensual and sexual obsession is acted out in world where sight is replaced by touch.

Yasuzō Masumura

Eiji Funakoshi, Mako Midori, Noriko Sengoku

