Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Mexico

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

1,277

users

Diterbitkan

25 December 1975

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Blacker Than the Night (1975)

When four women move into an old house left by one woman’s aunt, strange things begin to happen. Bizarre voices, visions of ghosts, and mysterious noises lead them to discover the darkest powers of evil and a horror and agony beyond terror.
Carlos Enrique Taboada
Claudia Islas, Susana Dosamantes, Helena Rojo, Lucía Méndez, Alicia Palacios, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Tamara Garina, Enrique Ponton, Julián Pastor

Diterbitkan

Oktober 2, 2023 1:25 pm

Durasi

