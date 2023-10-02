IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,277 users

Blacker Than the Night (1975)

When four women move into an old house left by one woman’s aunt, strange things begin to happen. Bizarre voices, visions of ghosts, and mysterious noises lead them to discover the darkest powers of evil and a horror and agony beyond terror.

Carlos Enrique Taboada

Claudia Islas, Susana Dosamantes, Helena Rojo, Lucía Méndez, Alicia Palacios, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Tamara Garina, Enrique Ponton, Julián Pastor

