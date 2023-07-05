  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

5

/

10

from

14

users

Diterbitkan

23 December 2022

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Black Night Parade (2022)

Hino Miharu, a dull man who has been working part-time at the convenience store Pawson Nerima Kitaguchi for three years, suddenly kidnapped by a man wearing a black Santa suit, saying, “It’s a job offer! I’ll be counting on you from today”. When he wake up, there is a mysterious company in the North Pole, Santa Claus House. Miharu starts working as a black Santa who distributes presents to children around the world with his colleague with a strong personality, but this company has a secret.
Yuichi Fukuda
Ryo Yoshizawa, Kanna Hashimoto, Taishi Nakagawa, Keisuke Watanabe, Hiroshi Tamaki, Yuki Yamada, Yumi Wakatsuki, Jiro Sato

Diterbitkan

Juli 5, 2023 2:51 pm

Durasi

