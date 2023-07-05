Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Black Night Parade (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Hiroshi Tamaki,
Jirô Satô,
Kanna Hashimoto,
Keisuke Watanabe,
Ryô Yoshizawa,
Taishi Nakagawa,
Yûki Yamada,
Yumi Wakatsuki
Sutradara
Yûichi Fukuda
IMDb
5/
10from
14users
Diterbitkan
23 December 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Black Night Parade (2022)
Hino Miharu, a dull man who has been working part-time at the convenience store Pawson Nerima Kitaguchi for three years, suddenly kidnapped by a man wearing a black Santa suit, saying, “It’s a job offer! I’ll be counting on you from today”. When he wake up, there is a mysterious company in the North Pole, Santa Claus House. Miharu starts working as a black Santa who distributes presents to children around the world with his colleague with a strong personality, but this company has a secret.
Yuichi Fukuda
Ryo Yoshizawa, Kanna Hashimoto, Taishi Nakagawa, Keisuke Watanabe, Hiroshi Tamaki, Yuki Yamada, Yumi Wakatsuki, Jiro Sato
tt21434474