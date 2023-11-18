IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 5,642 users

Diterbitkan 17 March 1966

Oleh mamat

Black Girl (1966)

Eager to find a better life abroad, a Senegalese woman becomes a mere governess to a family in southern France, suffering from discrimination and marginalization.

Ousmane Sembène

Mbissine Thérèse Diop, Anne-Marie Jelinek, Robert Fontaine, Momar Nar Sene, Ibrahima Boy, Bernard Delbard, Nicole Donati, Raymond Lemeri, Suzanne Lemeri, Philippe, Sophie, Damien, Toto Bissainthe, Robert Marcy, Sophie Leclair, Ousmane Sembène

tt0060758