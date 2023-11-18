  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

5,642

users

Diterbitkan

17 March 1966

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Black Girl (1966)

Eager to find a better life abroad, a Senegalese woman becomes a mere governess to a family in southern France, suffering from discrimination and marginalization.
Ousmane Sembène
Mbissine Thérèse Diop, Anne-Marie Jelinek, Robert Fontaine, Momar Nar Sene, Ibrahima Boy, Bernard Delbard, Nicole Donati, Raymond Lemeri, Suzanne Lemeri, Philippe, Sophie, Damien, Toto Bissainthe, Robert Marcy, Sophie Leclair, Ousmane Sembène

Diterbitkan

November 18, 2023 4:55 pm

Durasi

