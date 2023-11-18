Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Black Girl (1966) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Anne-Marie Jelinek,
Bernard Delbard,
Damien,
Ibrahima Boy,
Mbissine Thérèse Diop,
Momar Nar Sene,
Nicole Donati,
Ousmane Sembène,
Philippe,
Raymond Lemeri
Sutradara
Ousmane Sembène
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.4/
10from
5,642users
Diterbitkan
17 March 1966
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Black Girl (1966)
Eager to find a better life abroad, a Senegalese woman becomes a mere governess to a family in southern France, suffering from discrimination and marginalization.
Ousmane Sembène
Mbissine Thérèse Diop, Anne-Marie Jelinek, Robert Fontaine, Momar Nar Sene, Ibrahima Boy, Bernard Delbard, Nicole Donati, Raymond Lemeri, Suzanne Lemeri, Philippe, Sophie, Damien, Toto Bissainthe, Robert Marcy, Sophie Leclair, Ousmane Sembène
tt0060758