Black Beauty (1971)

Anna Sewell’s classic 1877 novel beautifully comes to life in this family drama set in England. Told from the point of view of Black Beauty himself, the story sheds light on the details surrounding the colt’s birth and his perception of humans (he has various owners throughout his life). While some owners are compassionate — none more than Joe Evans (Mark Lester), the boy who first owns the colt.

James Hill

Mark Lester, Walter Slezak, Peter Lee Lawrence, Uschi Glas, Patrick Mower, Maria Rohm, Eddie Golden, Clive Geraghty, John Hoey, Patrick Gardiner, Brian McGrath, Ronan Smith, John Franklyn, Margaret Lacey, John Nettleton

