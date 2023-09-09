IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 605 users

Diterbitkan 18 August 2023

Oleh LIN

Birth/Rebirth (2023)

A single mother and a childless morgue technician are bound together by their relationship to a little girl they have reanimated from the dead.

Laura Moss, Tasha Petty

Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes, A.J. Lister, Breeda Wool, Monique Gabriela Curnen, LaChanze, Bryant Carroll, Rachel Zeiger-Haag, Erica Sweany, Richard Gallagher, Mary Ann Hay, Asha Etchison, Grant Harrison, David Lavine, Katie Kuang, Sarah Dacey Charles, Ezra Barnes, Pavel Shatu, Rina Mejia, Sean Michael Harrison

tt9048804