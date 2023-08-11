Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Biarritz Surf Gang (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France,
United States
Bintang film
Jeff Hakman,
Laird Hamilton,
Tom Curren
Sutradara
Nathan Curren,
Pierre Denoyel
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6/
10from
24users
Diterbitkan
25 May 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Biarritz Surf Gang (2017)
“Biarritz Surf Gang” is a documentary by Pierre Denoyel and Nathan Curren. The film reveals the true story of six lunatic surfers who set fire to their surfboards at Biarritz’ Grande Plage, in the 1980s. The local crew, inspired by the punk movement, had a thirst for trouble and breaking the law. This is their story, and how they achieved greatness, experience decadence, and eventually fall.
Nathan Curren, Pierre Denoyel
Tom Curren, Jeff Hakman, Laird Hamilton
tt7332960