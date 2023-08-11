  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

IMDb

6

/

10

from

24

users

Diterbitkan

25 May 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Biarritz Surf Gang (2017)

“Biarritz Surf Gang” is a documentary by Pierre Denoyel and Nathan Curren. The film reveals the true story of six lunatic surfers who set fire to their surfboards at Biarritz’ Grande Plage, in the 1980s. The local crew, inspired by the punk movement, had a thirst for trouble and breaking the law. This is their story, and how they achieved greatness, experience decadence, and eventually fall.
Nathan Curren, Pierre Denoyel
Tom Curren, Jeff Hakman, Laird Hamilton

Diterbitkan

Agustus 11, 2023 8:45 am

Durasi

