IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 185 users

Diterbitkan 11 December 1947

Between Yesterday and Tomorrow (1947)

A group of people gathers back in the post-war ruins of a luxurious Munich hotel they inhabited at one point or another years before; each trying to cope with the tragic consequences of the war and their own actions.

Harald Braun

Hildegard Knef, Winnie Markus, Sybille Schmitz, Willy Birgel, Viktor de Kowa, Viktor Staal, Carsta Löck, Erich Ponto, Rudolf Vogel, Otto Wernicke, Adolf Gondrell, Walter Kiaulehn, Erhard Siedel, Axel Scholtz, Karl Hanft, Alice Verden, Willy Schneider, Werner Peters

tt0040016