Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Belgica (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
An Vancutsem,
Anjana Dierckx,
Arne Sierens,
Ben Benaouisse,
Bo De Bosschere,
Boris Van Severen,
Brit Van Hoof,
Charlotte Vandermeersch,
Dominique Van Malder,
Eric Kabongo
Sutradara
Felix van Groeningen
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.7/
10from
4,676users
Diterbitkan
02 March 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Belgica (2016)
The story of two brothers who, even though they have absolutely nothing in common, open a bar together that quickly becomes a regular hangout for nighthawks. Despite the success, they must soon face up to the difficulties inherent in running a family business. Their brotherhood turns into rivalry, through no fault of their own.
Felix van Groeningen
Stef Aerts, Tom Vermeir, Dominique Van Malder, Ben Benaouisse, Boris Van Severen, Sara de Bosschere, Charlotte Vandermeersch, Stefaan De Winter, Hélène De Vos, Jean-Michel Balthazar, Bo De Bosschere, Sam Louwyck, Anjana Dierckx, Hannes Reckelbus, Silvanous Saow, Fouad Oulad Khlie, Arne Sierens, Johan Heldenbergh, Nils De Caster, Titus De Voogdt, Tom Ternest, Willy Peeters, Ilse De Koe, Iris Van Cauwenbergh, Zinya Van Reeth, Brit Van Hoof, Greet Verstraete, Fathia Assoued, Marijke Pinoy, An Vancutsem, Ignace Paepe, Eric Kabongo, stafaan de winter
tt3544218