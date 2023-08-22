  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

4,676

users

Diterbitkan

02 March 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Belgica (2016)

The story of two brothers who, even though they have absolutely nothing in common, open a bar together that quickly becomes a regular hangout for nighthawks. Despite the success, they must soon face up to the difficulties inherent in running a family business. Their brotherhood turns into rivalry, through no fault of their own.
Felix van Groeningen
Stef Aerts, Tom Vermeir, Dominique Van Malder, Ben Benaouisse, Boris Van Severen, Sara de Bosschere, Charlotte Vandermeersch, Stefaan De Winter, Hélène De Vos, Jean-Michel Balthazar, Bo De Bosschere, Sam Louwyck, Anjana Dierckx, Hannes Reckelbus, Silvanous Saow, Fouad Oulad Khlie, Arne Sierens, Johan Heldenbergh, Nils De Caster, Titus De Voogdt, Tom Ternest, Willy Peeters, Ilse De Koe, Iris Van Cauwenbergh, Zinya Van Reeth, Brit Van Hoof, Greet Verstraete, Fathia Assoued, Marijke Pinoy, An Vancutsem, Ignace Paepe, Eric Kabongo, stafaan de winter

Diterbitkan

Agustus 22, 2023 9:07 pm

Durasi

