Behind the Random Denominator (2017)

A bizarre duel of minds develops between an alcoholic writer and an anonymous caller on a stormy night. Behind The Random Denominator is a nerve-racking psychological horror story, which uses minimalist means to create an oppressive atmosphere of unawareness, drawing the viewer deeper into the maze of fear and mistakes with every new and unexpected twist.

Mart Sander

Mart Sander, Liis Tarvis Flack, Louis Zezeran, James Paul Arney, Valmar Alve

