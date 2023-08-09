IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Beethoven’s 5th (2003)

When Sara takes Beethoven to spend summer vacation with wacky Uncle Freddie in an old mining town, the mischievous canine “digs up” the missing clue to a legendary hidden fortune of Rita and Moe Selig. Now everybody wants to be the dog’s best friend as his discovery unleashes a frenzy of treasure hunting among the community’s cast of kooky creatures. With help from Uncle Freddie and Garrett (a friend or maybe more), Sara and Beethoven try to help uncover a secret that has been in the crazy little town for years.

Mark Griffiths, Casey Mako, Tony Steinberg

Dave Thomas, Faith Ford, Daveigh Chase, Tom Poston, Katherine Helmond, Sammy Kahn, Richard Riehle, Clint Howard, Kathy Griffin, John Larroquette, Rodman Flender, Rick Dean, Mary Jo Catlett, Maria Ford

