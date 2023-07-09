IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 5,353 users

Diterbitkan 31 July 1992

Oleh mamat

Bebe’s Kids (1992)

When Robin meets the lovely Jamika he thinks he’s in heaven. But when he meets her friend Bebe’s children, whom she is looking after, he knows he’s in hell. Bebe’s kids are the most obnoxious, irritating kids he has ever met. Written by Brian W Martz

Bruce W. Smith

Robin Harris, Faizon Love, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Wayne Collins Jr., Marques Houston, Jonell Green, Tone Loc, Myra J., Nell Carter, Bebe Drake, John Witherspoon, George Wallace, Chino ‘Fats’ Williams, Rodney Winfield, Reynaldo Rey, Louie Anderson, Rich Little

tt0103783