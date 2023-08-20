IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 601 users

Diterbitkan 11 June 2012

Oleh mamat

BearCity 2: The Proposal (2012)

Following the legalization of same-sex marriage in New York, Roger proposes to his boyfriend Tyler , and the gang embarks on a road trip to Provincetown, Massachusetts for Bear Week.

Douglas Langway

Joe Conti, Gerald McCullouch, Stephen Guarino, James Martinez, Gregory Gunter, Brian Keane, Alex Di Dio, Kevin Smith, Kathy Najimy, Richard Riehle, Jason Stuart, Mike Ruiz, Will Bethencourt, Johnny Scruff, Jesse Leonard, Malcolm Ingram, Jeffery Roberson, Douglas Langway, Tim Hooper, Pete Finland, Frank Vasello, Samuel Kite, Mark Louque, Yaniv Dabach, Frank DeCaro

tt2005156