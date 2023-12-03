IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 176 users

Bayou Blue (2011)

From 1997 to 2006, serial killer Ronald Dominique raped and killed twenty-three men in poverty- stricken Southeastern Louisiana. Difficulties in apprehending Dominique ranged from the underfunding of law enforcement to a lack of family advocacy for the victims, to the general distraction by other catastrophes such as Hurricane Katrina. Bayou Blue meditates on the decay of a community.

Alix Lambert, David McMahon

Mark Rhodes, Dennis Thornton

