Barbarossa (2009)

Year 1100. Italy.The Northern lands are ruled by a German emperor: Fredrick aka “Barbarossa. His dream is to conquer also the lands in the Center and in the South so as to revive the Empire that was once of the one Charles Magno.But in the North a young man from Milan has formed an army of 900 young men coming from different cities: the “company of death”. This young man’s name is Alberto Da Giussano. His dream is to defeat the Emperor and to give back freedom to the Northern lands.

Renzo Martinelli, Mariana Lina, Ovidiu Paunescu, Carlo Paramidani

Rutger Hauer, Raz Degan, Kasia Smutniak, Cécile Cassel, Ángela Molina, F. Murray Abraham, Antonio Cupo, Christo Jivkov, Gian Marco Tavani, Hristo Shopov, Vasile Albineț, Federica Martinelli, Vlad Rădescu, Elena Bouryka, Maurizio Tabani, Zoltan Butuc, Riccardo Cicogna, Robert Alexander Baer, Karl Baker, Marius Chivu, Adrian Ștefan, Francesca Ruiz, Alan O’Silva, Ștefan Velniciuc, Dicu Aurel, Umberto Bossi, Șerban Celea, Thomas Davis, Emanuela Postacchini, Monica Vallero, Claudiu Trandafir, Roxanna Ravenor, Michele Russo

