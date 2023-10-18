  1. Home
  2. Animation
  3. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Japan

IMDb

8

/

10

from

31

users

Diterbitkan

25 June 2021

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

After overcoming numerous tribulations, the members of Roselia promised to appear on FUTURE WORLD FES. It is now Autumn… Through writing the lyrics of “Promise,” Lisa has matured. Watching the change of color in the autumn leaves, Yukina and Sayo expressed their resolve in a picture letter to their future selves. Driven by the wish to do something for Roselia, Rinko has started to compose a new song. “The remaining quests are the contest, the tournament, and FUTURE WORLD FES…” Reflecting on their goals, Ako starts to feel anxious. What view will the five of them see beyond FUTURE WORLD FES?
Kohdai Kakimoto, Atsushi Mimura
Aina Aiba, Haruka Kudou, Yuki Nakashima, Megu Sakuragawa, Kanon Shizaki, Ayane Sakura, Yoko Hikasa, Sachika Misawa, Emiri Kato, Hisako Kanemoto, Ari Ozawa, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Rimi Nishimoto, Yuri Yoshida, Ikumi Nakagami

Diterbitkan

Oktober 19, 2023 12:55 am

Durasi

BioskopKeren BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Cinemaindo BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Dewanonton BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Download BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Download Film BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Download Movie BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

DUNIA21 BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

FILMAPIK BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

Layar Kaca 21 BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. (2021)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share