IMDb 8.2 / 10 from 11,051 users

Diterbitkan 01 December 1959

Oleh mamat

Ballad of a Soldier (1959)

During World War II, earnest young Russian soldier Alyosha Skvortsov is rewarded with a short leave of absence for performing a heroic deed on the battlefield. Feeling homesick, he decides to visit his mother. Due to his kindhearted nature, however, Alyosha is repeatedly sidetracked by his efforts to help those he encounters, including a lovely girl named Shura. In his tour of a country devastated by war, he struggles to keep hope alive.

Grigoriy Chukhray

Vladimir Ivashov, Zhanna Prokhorenko, Antonina Maksimova, Nikolay Kryuchkov, Evgeniy Urbanskiy, Elza Lezhdey, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Yevgeni Teterin, Valentina Markova, Mariya Kremneva, Vladimir Pokrovskiy, Georgiy Yumatov, Gennadiy Yukhtin, Valentina Telegina, Lev Borisov, Leonid Chubarov, Vladimir Kashpur, Valentin Abramov, Mikhail Dadyko, Semen Svashenko, Nina Menshikova, Valentin Bryleev, Evgeniy Evstigneev, Yuriy Dubrovin, Valentina Ananina, Alexey Bahar, Tatyana Barysheva, Valentina Berezutskaya, Vera Burlakova, Aleksandra Danilova, Marina Gavrilko, Zoya Isaeva, Pyotr Kiryutkin, Mayya Kokhanova, Viktor Markin, Radner Muratov, Artur Nishchyonkin, Sergey Pryanishnikov, Alevtina Rumyantseva, Vsevolod Sanayev, Pyotr Savin, Ekaterina Savinova, Olga Shakhova, Georgi Shapovalov, Nikolay Smorchkov, Lyubov Sokolova, Evgeniy Steblov, Elena Volskaya, Yuriy Yakovlev

