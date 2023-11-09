IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 1,888 users

Back in the Day (2014)

Sometimes in order to move forward, you have to go back. And in this raunchy comedy, Jim Owens does just that when he heads home for his high school reunion. In an attempt to relive the glory days with his boys and explore an old romance, he nearly destroys his hometown and friendships.

Michael Rosenbaum

Morena Baccarin, Michael Rosenbaum, Nick Swardson, Harland Williams, Jay R. Ferguson, Kristoffer Polaha, Emma Caulfield Ford, Danielle Bisutti, Mike Hagerty, Richard Marx, Andrea Bogart, Griffin Wade, Isaiah Mustafa, Liz Carey, Sarah Colonna, Crystal Rose Farmer, Timothy Paul Taylor, Theresa Tilly

tt2246887