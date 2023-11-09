Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Back in the Day (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andrea Bogart,
Crystal Rose Farmer,
Danielle Bisutti,
Emma Caulfield Ford,
Griffin Wade,
Harland Williams,
Isaiah Mustafa,
Jay R. Ferguson,
Kristoffer Polaha,
Liz Carey
Sutradara
Michael Rosenbaum
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
5.0/
10from
1,888users
Diterbitkan
07 January 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Back in the Day (2014)
Sometimes in order to move forward, you have to go back. And in this raunchy comedy, Jim Owens does just that when he heads home for his high school reunion. In an attempt to relive the glory days with his boys and explore an old romance, he nearly destroys his hometown and friendships.
Michael Rosenbaum
Morena Baccarin, Michael Rosenbaum, Nick Swardson, Harland Williams, Jay R. Ferguson, Kristoffer Polaha, Emma Caulfield Ford, Danielle Bisutti, Mike Hagerty, Richard Marx, Andrea Bogart, Griffin Wade, Isaiah Mustafa, Liz Carey, Sarah Colonna, Crystal Rose Farmer, Timothy Paul Taylor, Theresa Tilly
tt2246887