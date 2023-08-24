IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 21 September 2021

Oleh LIN

Bachiranu (2021)

On Yonaguni Island, the westernmost island of Japan, there is a language in danger of disappearing. How far can we take the language, culture and history that are being quietly forgotten at the edge of Japan? A semi-documentary fantasy full of life force.

Aika Higashimori

Kenta Ishida, Nami Sasaki, Sakura Yamamoto, Yasuhiro Mitsui, Aika Higashimori

tt15655176