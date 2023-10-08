IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 679 users

Diterbitkan 11 February 1971

Oleh LIN

Assault (1971)

After one schoolgirl is raped while taking a short cut through the local woods, and another is murdered in the same woods a few days later, the local police are baffled. With the help of a reporter from one of the local papers, and against the wishes of a psychologist at the local hospital, a young teacher at the school the girls attended uses herself as bait to lure the perpetrator out. Could it be the creepy husband of the head mistress at the school, the psychologist who seems to be taking an unusual interest in the case, or something altogether more sinister?

Sidney Hayers

Suzy Kendall, Frank Finlay, Freddie Jones, James Laurenson, Lesley-Anne Down, Tony Beckley, Anthony Ainley, Dilys Hamlett, James Cosmo, Marianne Stone, Allan Cuthbertson, Kit Taylor, Janet Lynn, Patrick Jordan, Anabel Littledale, Tom Chatto, Jan Butlin, William Hoyland, John Swindells, Jill Carey, David Essex, Valerie Shute, John Stone, Siobhan Quinlan, Lewis Alexander, Patricia Driscoll, Pat Gorman, Charles Rayford, Renu Setna, Reg Thomason, Joe Wadham

tt0067243