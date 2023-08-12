Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Assassination Tango (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Argentina
Bintang film
Alejandra Radano,
Elisa Oshiro,
Elvio Nessier,
Frank Gio,
Géraldine Rojas,
Gregory Dayton,
Guillermina Quiroga,
Gustavo Pastorini,
James Keane,
Jorge Noya
Sutradara
Robert Duvall
IMDb
5.7/
10from
3,322users
Diterbitkan
08 March 2003
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Assassination Tango (2003)
John J. is a seasoned hit man sent on a job to Argentina. When the General he’s sent to kill delays his return to the country, John passes the time with Manuela, a beautiful dancer who becomes his teacher and guide into Argentina’s sensual world of the tango.
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall, Rubén Blades, Kathy Baker, Luciana Pedraza, James Keane, Natalia Lobo, Alejandra Radano, María Nieves Rego, Julio Oscar Mechoso, Frank Gio, Michael Corrente, Raúl Outeda, Géraldine Rojas, Elvio Nessier, Gregory Dayton, Gustavo Pastorini, Elisa Oshiro, Jorge Varas, Jorge Noya, Guillermina Quiroga
tt0283897