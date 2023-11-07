  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

781

users

Diterbitkan

25 February 1966

Synopsis

As Long as You’ve Got Your Health (1966)

An anthology film consisting of four stories. (1) A man reads a Dracula novel while in bed, but cannot seem to tell the novel from reality, causing sleep troubles. (2) A man cannot escape the absurd ads he saw at the movie theater that day. (3) A polluted and construction ridden town keeps everybody on edge, sending one man to the doctor. (4) A hunter, a farmer and a couple on a picnic unknowingly cause continuous trouble one another.
Pierre Étaix
Pierre Étaix, Denise Péronne, Simone Fonder, Sabine Sun, Véra Valmont, Françoise Occipinti, Claude Massot, Dario Meschi, Emile Coryn, Roger Trapp, Alain Janey, Bernard Dimet, Robert Blome, Georges Loriot, Pongo, Preston, Luc Delhumeau, Annie Savarin, Suzanne Fonder

