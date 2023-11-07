Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film As Long as You’ve Got Your Health (1966) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Janey,
Annie Savarin,
Bernard Dimet,
Claude Massot,
Dario Meschi,
Denise Péronne,
Emile Coryn,
Françoise Occipinti,
Georges Loriot,
Luc Delhumeau
Sutradara
Pierre Étaix
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
7.1/
10from
781users
Diterbitkan
25 February 1966
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
As Long as You’ve Got Your Health (1966)
An anthology film consisting of four stories. (1) A man reads a Dracula novel while in bed, but cannot seem to tell the novel from reality, causing sleep troubles. (2) A man cannot escape the absurd ads he saw at the movie theater that day. (3) A polluted and construction ridden town keeps everybody on edge, sending one man to the doctor. (4) A hunter, a farmer and a couple on a picnic unknowingly cause continuous trouble one another.
Pierre Étaix
Pierre Étaix, Denise Péronne, Simone Fonder, Sabine Sun, Véra Valmont, Françoise Occipinti, Claude Massot, Dario Meschi, Emile Coryn, Roger Trapp, Alain Janey, Bernard Dimet, Robert Blome, Georges Loriot, Pongo, Preston, Luc Delhumeau, Annie Savarin, Suzanne Fonder
tt0207145