IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 147 users

Diterbitkan 25 August 2022

Oleh LIN

Arvéd (2022)

The real fate of Jiří Arvéd Smíchovský, a prominent hermeticist, occultist, believer in black magic and an exceptionally well-educated person with a brilliant memory. This avid book lover had doctorates in law, theology and philosophy and was fluent in five languages. He was interested in occult teachings, practiced magical ceremonies, was in contact with the Freemasons, but at the same time he was a member of the National Fascist Community while being homosexual. During the war he cooperated with the Nazis, after the war with the communist StB.

Vojtěch Mašek

Michal Kern, Emanuel Fellmer, Saša Rašilov, Vojtěch Vodochodský, Martin Pechlát, Vojtěch Vondráček, Tomáš Kobr, Václav Rašilov, Róbert Jakab, Marián Labuda, Petr Čtvrtníček, Jaroslav Plesl, Martin Nahálka, Ľubomír Burgr, Martin Šalacha, Ivana Uhlířová, Milan Mikulčík, Marek Dluhoš, Zvonko Lakčevič, Pavlína Štorková, Nada Laubová, Adam Kirschner, Tomáš Mischura, Arseniy Mikhaylov

