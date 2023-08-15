IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 965 users

Diterbitkan 08 November 1940

Oleh mamat

Arise, My Love (1940)

In 1939, American Tom Martin, who fought in the Spanish Civil War, awaits execution at the hands of the Fascist victors when reporter Augusta ‘Gusto’ Nash, for a scoop, aids him in an audacious escape. Of course, Tom tries to romance Gusto; but though she likes him, her career comes first, and Tom himself prefers freedom-fighting to settling down. Comedy becomes drama as their mixed feelings lead them on a circuitous path through the deepening chaos and catastrophe of the early days of World War II.

Mitchell Leisen

Claudette Colbert, Ray Milland, Dennis O’Keefe, Walter Abel, Dick Purcell, George Zucco, Frank Puglia, Esther Dale, Paul Leyssac, Ann Codee, Stanley Logan, Lionel Pape, Aubrey Mather, Cliff Nazarro, Bess Flowers, Leyland Hodgson, Rudolph Anders, Charles Bastin, Eugene Borden, Frank Bruno, Paul Bryar, George Bunny, James Carlisle, Irene Coleman, Louise Colombet, Alan Davis, George Davis, Jean De Briac, Marcel De La Brosse, Charles De Ravenne, Jean Del Val, Juan Duval, Jon Easton, Sarah Edwards, Fern Emmett, Paul Everton, Fred Farrell, Adolph Faylauer, Gerald Fielding, Hans Fuerberg, Gregory Golubeff, Douglas Grant, Sherry Hall, Sam Harris, Olaf Hytten, Ellis Irving, Jack W. Johnston, Armand Kaliz, Douglas Kennedy, Kurt Kreuger, Jack Luden, Frank Malatesta, Fred Malatesta, Michael Mark, Alphonse Martell, Maurice Maurice, Louis Mercier, Tony Merlo, Harold Miller, Anthony Nace, Mrs. Wilfrid North, Nestor Paiva, Nadia Petrova, Tempe Pigott, Guy Repp, François Richier, Reginald Sheffield, Bert Stevens, Rafael Alcayde, Amzie Strickland, David Thursby, Jesús Topete, Sigfrid Tor, Jacques Vanaire, Blanca Vischer, Poppy Wilde

tt0032220