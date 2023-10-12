IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 218 users

Diterbitkan 24 August 1955

Oleh mamat

Apache Ambush (1955)

Two former enemies find themselves together on a cattle drive and fighting marauding Apaches and Mexican bandits.

Fred F. Sears, Charles S. Gould

Bill Williams, Richard Jaeckel, Alex Montoya, Movita, Adelle August, James Griffith, Tex Ritter, Ray Corrigan, Ray Teal, Don C. Harvey, James Flavin, George Chandler, Forrest Lewis, George Keymas, Robert Foulk, Don Carlos, Victor Adamson, Chris Alcaide, Phil Bloom, Jimmie Booth, John Bose, Rudy Bowman, Joseph Breen, Buck Bucko, Chuck Cason, Lane Chandler, Edmund Cobb, Iron Eyes Cody, J.W. Cody, Bill Coontz, Henry A. Escalante, Bob Folkerson, Leonard P. Geer, Bill Hale, Chester Hayes, Ed Hinton, Tex Holden, George Huggins, Jack Kenny, Ann Kunde, Ethan Laidlaw, Harry Lauter, Casey MacGregor, Cactus Mack, Carl Mathews, Kermit Maynard, Victor Millan, Clayton Moore, Daniel Nunez, Ford Raymond, Steven Ritch, Phil Schumacher, Tom Smith, George Sowards, Harry Strang, Frank Sully, Guy Teague, Jack Tornek, Blackie Whiteford, Robert B. Williams, John Zaremba

tt0047836