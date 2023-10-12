Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Apache Ambush (1955) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adelle August,
Alex Montoya,
Ann Kunde,
Bill Coontz,
Bill Hale,
Bill Williams,
Blackie Whiteford,
Bob Folkerson,
Buck Bucko,
Cactus Mack
Sutradara
Charles S. Gould,
Fred F. Sears
Genre
Western
IMDb
5.3/
10from
218users
Diterbitkan
24 August 1955
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Apache Ambush (1955)
Two former enemies find themselves together on a cattle drive and fighting marauding Apaches and Mexican bandits.
tt0047836