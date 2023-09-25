IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 2,162 users

Antonio das Mortes (1969)

A new incarnation of Cangaceiro bandits, led by Coirana, has risen in the badlands. A blind landowner hires Antônio to wipe out his old nemesis. Yet after besting Coirana and accompanying the dying man to his mountain hideout, Antônio is moved by the plight of the Cangaceiro’s followers. The troubled hitman turns revolutionary, his gun and machete aimed towards his former masters.

Antônio Calmon, Glauber Rocha, Ronaldo Duarte

Maurício do Valle, Odete Lara, Othon Bastos, Jofre Soares, Lorival Pariz, Hugo Carvana, Rosa Maria Penna, Emmanuel Cavalcanti, Conceição Senna, Mário Gusmão, Sante Scaldaferri, Vinícius Salvatori, Paulo Lima

