  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Anthony Zimmer (2005). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Anthony Zimmer (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Anthony Zimmer (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

8,352

users

Diterbitkan

01 April 2005

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Anthony Zimmer (2005)

In Paris, the international police force and the Russian mafia are chasing Anthony Zimmer, an intelligent man responsible for laundry of dirty money in France. Zimmer had extensive plastic surgery, and his new face and voice are completely unknown. The only means to reach Zimmer is through his beloved mistress Chiara, who is under surveillance of the police and the mobsters. While traveling by train to the country nearby Nice, the common man François Taillandier, who has the same body shape of Zimmer, is select by Chiara as if he were Zimmer and used as a bait to lure those that are pursuing her. When Taillandier is chased by the professional Russian killers, he runs the French police when the real situation begins to be disclosed to him. Written by Claudio Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Jérôme Salle
Daniel Olbrychski, Sami Frey, Yvan Attal, Gilles Lellouche, Samir Guesmi, Dimitri Rataud, Sophie Marceau, Alban Casterman, Nicky Marbot, Olivier Chenevat, Gwenaël Clause, Christophe Odent, Richard Delestre, Yann de Monterno, Laurent Klug, José Fumanal, Thierry Humbert, Marc Diabira, Alain Figlarz, Yves Penay, Olivier Brocheriou, Frédéric Vaysse, Arnaud Duléry, Aurélien Jegou, Pierre Rousselle, Patrick Jacquet, Valery Novikau, Nicolas Tarev

Diterbitkan

Juli 5, 2023 3:01 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Download Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Download Film Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Download Movie Anthony Zimmer (2005)

DUNIA21 Anthony Zimmer (2005)

FILMAPIK Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Ganool Anthony Zimmer (2005)

INDOXXI Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Layar Kaca 21 Anthony Zimmer (2005)

NS21 Anthony Zimmer (2005)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share