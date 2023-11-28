IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,027 users

Diterbitkan 15 May 2014

Oleh mamat

Animals (2014)

ANIMALS tells the story of Jude and Bobbie: a young couple that exist somewhere between homelessness and the fantasy of their imaginations. Though they masterfully con and steal in an attempt to stay one step ahead of their addiction, they are ultimately forced to face the reality of their situation when one of them gets hospitalized.

Collin Schiffli

David Dastmalchian, Kim Shaw, John Heard, John Hoogenakker, Shon McGregory, Ilyssa Fradin

tt3297554