IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 3,080 users

Diterbitkan 05 October 1977

Oleh mamat

Animal (1977)

Mike (Jean-Paul Belmondo) is a stuntman who works with his girlfriend Jane (Raquel Welch). On their wedding day Mike and Jane are forced by producers to do a stunt for a film they are working on. Mike, annoyed doesn’t look on the road and crashes the car causing them to end up in a hospital. After they come out Jane doesn’t want to talk to Mike so he decides to get her a job in a film in which he is a stunt double for his double who is a star in action pictures but is in fact a wimp.

Claude Zidi

Jean-Paul Belmondo, Raquel Welch, Dany Saval, Raymond Gérôme, Jane Birkin, Johnny Hallyday, Yves Mourousi, Charles Gérard, Claude Chabrol, Aldo Maccione, Julien Guiomar, Richard Bohringer, Jean-Jacques

tt0075683