Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Animal (1977) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Aldo Maccione,
Charles Gérard,
Claude Chabrol,
Dany Saval,
Jane Birkin,
Jean-Jacques,
Jean-Paul Belmondo,
Johnny Hallyday,
Julien Guiomar,
Raquel Welch
Sutradara
Claude Zidi
IMDb
6.5/
10from
3,080users
Diterbitkan
05 October 1977
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Animal (1977)
Mike (Jean-Paul Belmondo) is a stuntman who works with his girlfriend Jane (Raquel Welch). On their wedding day Mike and Jane are forced by producers to do a stunt for a film they are working on. Mike, annoyed doesn’t look on the road and crashes the car causing them to end up in a hospital. After they come out Jane doesn’t want to talk to Mike so he decides to get her a job in a film in which he is a stunt double for his double who is a star in action pictures but is in fact a wimp.
Claude Zidi
Jean-Paul Belmondo, Raquel Welch, Dany Saval, Raymond Gérôme, Jane Birkin, Johnny Hallyday, Yves Mourousi, Charles Gérard, Claude Chabrol, Aldo Maccione, Julien Guiomar, Richard Bohringer, Jean-Jacques
tt0075683