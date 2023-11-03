Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Angela (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Brazil
Bintang film
Alice Carvalho,
André Kirmayr,
Angelo Vital de Oliveira Monteiro,
Bernardo Vasconcellos Guimarães,
Bianca Bin,
Carolina Mânica,
Chris Couto,
Du Dibo,
Emílio Orciollo Netto,
Felipe Barros
Sutradara
Camila Andreoni,
Hugo Prata
IMDb
6.2/
10from
183users
Diterbitkan
07 September 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Angela (2023)
In this biopic about the life and death of Ângela Diniz, Angela meets Raul and believes she has found someone who loves her free spirit as much as she does. The overwhelming attraction makes the couple drop everything and live the dream of rebuilding their lives on the beach. But the relationship declines into abuse and violence, giving rise to one of the most remembered murders in Brazil.
tt28118695