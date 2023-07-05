IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 655 users

Diterbitkan 15 November 1991

Oleh mamat

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)

Two boys follow in their late fathers foot steps by inventing weird and wonderful gadgets. Trouble lies ahead when after a halloween party the spirit of their father ends up in the latest invention, a robot.

Tony Cookson

Marcia Strassman, Joshua John Miller, Edan Gross, John Quade, Sam Behrens, Alan Thicke, Susan Gibney, Gustav Vintas, A.J. Langer, Bill Smillie

tt0101343