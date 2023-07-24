IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 3,521 users

Diterbitkan 07 September 2003

Oleh mamat

And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself (2003)

In 1914, the Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa invites studios to shoot his actual battles against Porfírio Diaz army to raise funds for financing guns and ammunition. The Mutual Film Corporation, through producer D.W. Griffith, interests for the proposition and sends the filmmaker Frank Thayer to negotiate a contract with Pancho Villa himself.

Bruce Beresford

Antonio Banderas, Eion Bailey, Alan Arkin, Jim Broadbent, Matt Day, Michael McKean, Kyle Chandler, Alexa Davalos, Colm Feore, Anthony Stewart Head, Saul Rubinek, Lilia Zelinna

