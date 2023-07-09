Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film An Impudent Girl (1985) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Bernadette Lafont,
Cédric Liddell,
Chantal Banlier,
Charlotte Gainsbourg,
Clotilde Baudon,
Jean-claude Brialy,
Jean-Philippe Écoffey,
Julie Glenn,
Louisa Shafa,
Philippe Baronnet
Sutradara
Claude Miller
IMDb
6.9/
10from
2,035users
Diterbitkan
11 December 1985
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
An Impudent Girl (1985)
Charlotte Castang is a working-class 13-year-old girl, who lives in a drab, run-down neighbourhood, and is ready to become an adult. Her mother died giving birth to her, and she lives with her crass brother and a father whose attention is elsewhere. Her only friend is Lulu, a sick 10-year-old she regards as a pest. Charlotte is antisocial, bored and dreams of a better life. Her life improves when she meets Clara Bauman, a pianist prodigy.
